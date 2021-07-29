2 arrested in La Crosse quarry murders

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office says one suspects was arrested Wednesday night in Amherst, Wis., and the other man was taken into custody early Thursday.

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Two men are now in custody in connection with the murders of three men found fatally shot at a quarry near La Crosse, Wis. last Friday.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office says one suspects was arrested Wednesday night in Amherst, Wis., and the other man was taken into custody early Thursday morning in Wausau. Both locations are more than hours away from where the murders took place.

The bodies of Peng Lor and Nemo Yang, both 24, and Trevor Maloney, 23, were discovered shortly before 5 a.m. Friday by two workers at Milestone Quarry. The quarry is located near West Salem, about 14 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of La Crosse, which is along the Minnesota border.

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf has called the deaths a “targeted act,” and said it appears the victims knew their attacker or attackers and were slain at the quarry.

Lor and Yang had no permanent address, but frequently lived in and around the La Crosse area, while Maloney’s last known addresses were in Cashton and Sparta in western Wisconsin, the sheriff’s department said.

The department scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon.