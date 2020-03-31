2 bodies found near UW-Madison arborteum, foul play suspected

Responding officers found a man and a woman laying in the ditch. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died at the hospital a short time later.

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison Police are investigating what appears to be a homicide after two bodies were discovered in a ditch near the arboretum.

A person jogging on the arboretum grounds came upon the scene around 6:30 a.m. and called 911. Responding officers found a man and a woman laying in the ditch. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died at the hospital a short time later.

Madison students, residents and visitors are being asked to avoid the arboretum, especially the Wingra Street entrance, while the scene is processed. Police have not released any additional details on the crime.

Anyone with information on the fatal incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.