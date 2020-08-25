2 charged in death of grandmother in St. Paul

Maurice June, 31, and Christopher Todd, 19, of Minneapolis have been charged with second-degree murder.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Two people have been charged in connection to the death of a grandmother in St. Paul.

According to a criminal complaint, on Aug. 19, at around 8:45 p.m., St. Paul police responded to the 1100 block of Bush Street to the report of an assault.

A woman who called 911 said her mother was shot in the head.

First responders arrived on scene and pronounced the 61-year-old woman deceased.

The victim's husband told police he was talking with his wife on the phone when she said, “What are you doing? Why are you here?” before the call abruptly ended, the criminal complaint reads.

A 9mm shell was found near the rear gate of the home and a bullet was recovered from a nearby shed, prosecutors said.

Investigators spoke with the victim's daughter who said she was at a gas station when she received a phone call from the victim's husband, who asked to check on the victim because the line had gone dead while they were on the phone, the complaint states.

The woman told police her boyfriend had been shot and killed on Aug. 18, and that he had been involved in "bad things and she knew him to have several firearms," the complaint reads.

The woman said she believes the people involved in her boyfriend's death were trying to shoot her, and since they did not find her they shot her mother, the document states.

A neighbor had security cameras that captured a man running in the alleyway into the victim's backyard and then running away shortly after, officials said.

The male was identified as Christopher Todd, the complaint reads.

Investigators interviewed Todd who told them that he, Maurice June and a third man were involved. Todd told investigators that June drove them to the alley, where he and the other man got out of the vehicle and went to the back gate of the residence. Todd said he heard one shot and took off running into the vehicle and drove away, the complaint reads.

June was also interviewed and said Todd was responsible for the shooting, the complaint states.