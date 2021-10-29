2 charged in Easter Sunday crash that killed 2

The investigation showed that both drivers were travelling at speeds of 41 to 64 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Two people have been charged in a crash that killed two people on Easter Sunday earlier this year in Burnsville.

According to Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena, 19-year-old Camille Dennis-Bond has been charged with two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicle operation resulting in great bodily harm in a deadly crash on April 4, 2021.

The second person, who was a 17 years old at the time of the crash, is charged with the same offenses. KARE 11 is not naming the second person charged since they were a juvenile at the time of the crash. According to Keena, a delinquency petition and a petition for adult certification have been filed.

Court documents say the two people charged were driving side-by-side at a speed witnesses say were approximately "100" miles per hour at around 10:30 a.m. on County Road 42 between Burnsville Parkway and Newton Avenue.

As the vehicles approached Newton Ave., another vehicle pulled into the left turn lane of westbound lane of County Road 42. When the vehicle attempted to cross County Road 42, the juvenile driver collided with vehicle -- splitting it in half -- and killing both occupants. Officials identified the victims as 22-year-old Tayler Nicole Garza of Woodbury and 22-year-old Dalton Ford of Burnsville.

The juvenile driver that's been charged, along with a passenger inside the vehicle, were both transported to HCMC.