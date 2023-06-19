2 dead following domestic incident in Barron County

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said a 37-year-old New Auburn woman died after being shot, and her 38-year-old husband did not survive a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

NEW AUBURN, Wis. — Two people are dead of gunshot wounds after an incident at a home in New Auburn, one of them a man who was under a no-contact order involving a pending domestic abuse case.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said deputies and first responders were dispatched to the home just north of town around 6:45 p.m. Sunday after a call from someone reporting two people who were possibly deceased.

Deputies arriving on the scene found 37-year-old Beth Parker, the resident of the home, suffering from a gunshot wound. Parker was rushed to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The sheriff said 38-year-old Jeremy Wittrock, who was under a no-contact order due to a pending domestic abuse case involving Parker, was pronounced dead at the home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A 15-year-old who was at the residence when the shooting took place was uninjured.

Sheriff Fitzgerald said the Wisconsin State Patrol reconstruction team is helping Barron County detectives with the ongoing investigation, and added that there is no continuing danger to the public.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and needs help, call 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788 to be connected with someone from the National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline includes more options for support and identifiers of abuse on its website.

For Minnesota residents, Cornerstone MN offers resources and safe housing for domestic abuse survivors and crime victims. Call 1-866-223-1111 or chat online with the crisis hotline.

