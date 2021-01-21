Police looking for suspects after 2 men killed in St. Paul shooting

Officers were called to the intersection of Payne Avenue and East North Street Thursday morning after 911 callers reported a "volley" of gunshots.

The Saint Paul Police Department (SPPD) said two people are dead after an early-morning shooting in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

SPPD spokesperson Steve Linders held a news conference Thursday morning to address what he said were the city's second and third homicides of 2021.

Linders said at about 3:35 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported a "volley" of gunshots. Officers went to the scene at the intersection of East North Street and Payne Avenue and found two adult men with gunshot wounds.

The men were brought to Regions Hospital. Linders said one man died soon after arriving and the other died about two hours later.

Police are looking for surveillance video that might lead them to suspects, and homicide investigators are looking for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.

No arrests have been made. Police believe at least three people were involved, Linders said, including the two people who died.

Linders said the two people were found lying on the sidewalk, and police don't know if they lived in the neighborhood. He said K-9 units tried to track down suspects as well, but were unable to find anyone.

The city's first homicide of the year was a 2-year-old who was found in the city's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood on Jan. 10.