2 guns recovered from students at Roseville H.S.

A message to families from principal Dr. Jen Wilson confirms that the weapons were confiscated in two separate incidents Monday.

The principal of Roseville Area High School (RAHS) is seeking to reassure parents after two guns were confiscated from students in separate incidents earlier this week.

Dr. Jen Wilson sent out a message describing the two incidents, which reportedly took place Monday. In the first, the RAHS principal said the staff was working to de-escalate a conflict among a group of students when they were told one of those involved had a gun. Wilson says the student's bag was searched, a weapon was found and handed over to a Roseville police officer. That student was detained by authorities.

In the second incident, Wilson says staff was performing what she called a "routine search" after reports a student was not following school rules. Multiple staffers responded, the incident reportedly moved outside the school and a gun was found and secured. As in the first incident, the student was detained by police.

"Based on the context of both situations, a lockdown was not needed to be put into place. We have no reason to believe there are any other weapons involved or on school premises," Dr. Wilson wrote in her message to RAHS families. "From a school perspective, our next step for the students involved will be to follow our disciplinary action, which has a number of potential results up to and including expulsion."

Dr. Wilson says there will be an increased police presence at Roseville Area High School, and a continued staff presence in the hallways "to continue to support students and build relationships." Along with violence prevention efforts come more traditional security measures with secured entrances, emergency response teams and a partnership with Roseville PD.

"In a broader sense, schools are microcosms of our world," Wilson stated in her message. "While there are things we can’t control, we must be as proactive as possible in establishing systems to protect our students and staff."

The principal says the school or district is unable to provide specifics on the identities of the students who were in possession of the weapons or the possible consequences for their actions.

