2 in custody after home invasion in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Two men are in custody after they attempted to rob an elderly couple during a home invasion in Bloomington Sunday evening.

Last month, a man posing as a "County Inspector" scammed the couple out of money after he looked inside their home and said they had "violations."

Sunday evening, the same man and an accomplice returned to the couple's home and forcefully entered demanding money, police said.

The elderly woman was assaulted and was forced at knife point to give up money, according to a press release.

Police received a call from an individual who had been on the phone with the victim of the assault prior to the invasion and reported the assault in progress, officials said.

Officers arrived and arrested two suspects. One of them was armed with a knife but eventually dropped it, police said.

Both individuals are in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.