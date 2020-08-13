2 in custody after major drug bust in Meeker County

Investigators say the suspects had more than 11 pounds of methamphetamine and $72,000 in cash.

LITCHFIELD, Minn. — Two people are in custody awaiting charges after a major drug bust in Meeker County Wednesday.

The C.E.E. VI Drug and Gang Task Force says agents served a narcotics search warrant at a home on the 600 block of Armstrong Avenue in Litchfield, where they found and confiscated 11.6 pounds of methamphetamine, more than than 9 pounds of marijuana and more than $72,000 in cash.

Drug agents estimate the street value of the methamphetamine alone to be over $150,000.

The task force says agents were originally called to the home to assist agents with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, and then quickly applied for the drug search warrant.