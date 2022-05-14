2 killed in north Minneapolis shooting

Authorities say they were responding to a ShotSpotter notification just after 3:45 p.m. in the area of West Broadway and Bryant Avenue North.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two men were killed in a north Minneapolis shooting on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities say they were responding to a ShotSpotter notification just after 3:45 p.m. in the area of West Broadway and Bryant Avenue North. When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Police say both men died at the scene.

According to a spokesperson with the Minneapolis Police Department, they believe the suspect or suspects fled the area in a vehicle. Police couldn't provide a suspect description or any information about the possible vehicle involved.

Officials say the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online. Tips that lead to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.

