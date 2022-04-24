Two men killed in separate Uptown homicides over the weekend

Police say both incidents stemmed from verbal altercations that led to violence.

MINNEAPOLIS — Marvin Applewhite is the owner of Blueline Cleaning And Debris Removal – who spends much of his time in the Uptown neighborhood.

"I hire the youth to clean up the graffiti off the wall, clean up Minneapolis," he said.

But Saturday night, Applewhite was one of many in Uptown who saw police cars and crime scene tape – near the intersection of Hennepin and Lagoon, following reports of a shooting that left one man dead.

"You see someone laying there and you feel powerless and the family going back and forth, you feel they pain," he said.

Just before midnight, Minneapolis police responded to a report of shots fired. There they found a man in his 30's who had been shot at the intersection of Girard and Lagoon.

A spokesperson with MPD says he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

"People were coming out the club not knowing someone was killed outside the building, people were trying to go through the yellow tape, but they couldn't get through, it was just a sad scene," he said.

Officials say they believe an argument that started in a local business between several people moved outside.

"It was like a fight or something, that led to gunfire, another senseless death," he said.

In a separate incident, roughly two hours later, Metro Transit police say another man was stabbed to death just a few blocks away - at Lagoon and Emerson.

Police say the incident started when a verbal altercation escalated on a Metro Transit bus, and the victim was stabbed by another man who left the scene.

While these latest incidents are still under investigation, Applewhite hopes the recent violence across Minneapolis comes to an end.