2 men sentenced to life in prison for murder of Monique Baugh

MINNEAPOLIS — Two men were sentenced to life in prison without possibility of release on Monday for the 2019 New Year's Eve kidnapping and murder of 28-year-old real estate agent, Monique Baugh.

Berry Davis and Cedric Berry, both 42 years old, were sentenced on Monday after being found guilty in early June.

According to a release from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Davis and Berry were both convicted of first-degree premeditated murder and kidnapping in Baugh's death, in addition to attempted second-degree murder of Baugh's boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh.

Baugh was lured to a phony home showing in Maple Grove, where she was kidnapped and found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley, according to prosecutors.

Investigators say that Mitchell-Momoh may have been the intended victim of the alleged plot. He was shot and wounded at the couple’s home while their two young children were nearby. The children were not hurt.