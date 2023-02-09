2 men shot and injured in Uptown restaurant

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds that are not considered life-threatening.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon inside an Uptown restaurant.

Shortly after noon, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the Breakfast Klub Minneapolis in the 1300 block of Lagoon Avenue.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds that are not considered life-threatening.

The men were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Police believe the two men were inside the restaurant when another "individual or individuals entered and someone fired a gun, striking the 2 adult males," according to the news release.

The Minneapolis Police Forensics Unit and other investigators are processing the area for evidence.

No arrests have been made and no further information has been released.

In a social post, the Breakfast Klub's chef said the restaurant is closed until further notice.

Thank you all for the continued support. We ask for continued prayers for our staff and patrons that had to witness this... Posted by Demarco Cavil on Thursday, February 9, 2023

The offices of the group Push for Peace is directly above the restaurant.