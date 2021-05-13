2 people indicted by Grand Jury in connection to kidnapping, death of Minneapolis realtor

Elsa Segura and her former boyfriend, Lyndon Wiggins, have been indicted for their part in the 2019 New Year's Eve kidnapping and murder of Monique Baugh.

Prosecutors say Elsa Segura, 29, of Fridley, and her former boyfriend, Lyndon Wiggins, 36, of Minneapolis, have been indicted by a Hennepin County Grand Jury for their part in the 2019 New Year's Eve kidnapping and murder of 28-year-old real estate agent, Monique Baugh, and the attempted murder of her boyfriend.

Prosecutors say Segura made phone calls that lured Baugh to a house showing in Maple Grove, where Baugh was allegedly abducted on Dec. 31, 2019 before she was found shot in a Minneapolis alley. Baugh died a short time later.

Thursday's indictments listed four counts each against Segura and Wiggins: aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder, aiding and abetting attempted premeditated second-degree murder, aiding and abetting kidnapping, and aiding and abetting first-degree felony murder while committing kidnapping.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says Wiggins and Segura had previously been charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping in connection with the case.

Wiggins is currently in federal custody for narcotics charges. Segura is scheduled for jury trial to begin June 21, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say two other co-defendants in the case, Berry Davis, 42, of Brooklyn Park, and Cedric Berry, 42, of Minneapolis, were indicted in February 2020 by a Hennepin County Grand Jury for the same charges Wiggins and Segura now face.