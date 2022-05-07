2 people injured in Minneapolis shooting

Officials say officers applied a tourniquet to the woman's leg and provided life-saving aid to the man before they were taken to a nearby hospital.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man and a woman were hospitalized early Saturday morning after Minneapolis police say they were found on Lake Street with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers received reports of a shooting on the 800 block of Lake Street at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman in her 20s with an apparent potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg and an unconscious man with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound to his chest inside a store.

Officials say officers applied a tourniquet to the woman's leg and provided life-saving aid to the man before EMS transported both to the hospital.

Minneapolis police have not released any further information about either of the victims and are continuing their investigation into the shooting.

Watch more local news: