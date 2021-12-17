2 suspects arrested in St. Louis Park, Edina carjackings, third still at large

Both communities had offered $5,000 rewards for information leading to an arrest.

EDINA, Minn. — The St. Louis Park and Edina police departments say two suspects have been arrested in the attempted carjackings that that happened in their cities earlier this month.

A third suspect is still at large.

Police believe the suspects tried to carjack a man outside a St. Louis Park Lunds & Byerly's on Dec. 9, and then just a couple hours later attempted a carjacking on a woman outside an Edina Lunds & Byerly's.

In both cases, a $5,000 reward was offered.

St. Louis Park officials say the two suspects are currently in the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center awaiting charges.

