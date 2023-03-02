2 teens shot blocks apart in Minneapolis

ShotSpotter technology indicated gunfire in two locations moments apart, first on the 4200 block of Freemont Ave. N and then on the 3300 block of Girard Ave. N.

Two young victims in their mid-teens are recovering after being shot just blocks apart on the north side of Minneapolis Sunday night.

Police spokesman Officer Garrett Parten says the incidents both happened just before 7:15 p.m. Squads were first dispatched to the 4200 block of Freemont Ave. N after ShotSpotter technology indicated gunfire. While officers were investigating they found a boy in his mid-teens on the 3300 block of Girard Ave. N with injuries reported to have occurred during a robbery.

That young man was transported to North Memorial Hospital.

Moments later ShotSpotter indicated more shots fired near the 3300 block of Girard. Officers were then sent to 2700 block of Humboldt, where a girl in her mid-teens had called 911. The teen reported she had been shot while walking, then ran to the location on Humboldt before calling police.

Parten says investigators are looking at the events that unfolded in each location, and will attempt to determine if they are related and who was responsible.

If you know anything about either of these shootings, call Minneapolis police.

