2-year-old shot in Brooklyn Park

The child has been transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A 2-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in Brooklyn Park Thursday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call in the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue at around 7:11 a.m.

A caller reported that a 2-year-old had been shot.

Officers located the child and provided first aid.

The child has been transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Numerous adults inside the residence provided conflicting narratives, police said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a man who goes by the street name "BD" ran out of the apartment after the shooting, but his involvement in the incident is unclear, police said.