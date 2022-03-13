29-year-old man crashes into Apple Valley home, police say

The driver only sustained minor injuries and no one inside the home was hurt, police say.

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Police in Apple Valley say a 29-year-old man crashed his car into a home early Sunday morning.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the Apple Valley Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Pennock Ave. and 145th Street West after an officer saw the driver commit several driving violations, including running through a stop sign. During the stop, the 29-year-old man drove off in his car.

Police say officers believed the driver was impaired.

The driver fled northbound on Pennock Avenue, running through a red light, and police say he couldn't navigate a curve in the road and went off the roadway and crashed into a home.

The man only suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where a blood test was done in order to find out his level of intoxication, police say.

Apple Valley police say no one inside the home was injured in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

