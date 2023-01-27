3 arrested after fentanyl bust in central Minnesota

A drug task force intercepted a mail shipment of 2,300 fentanyl pills, and then served warrants at the address they were being shipped to.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Three men are in custody in connection with a fentanyl bust in central Minnesota near St. Cloud Thursday.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force (CMVOTF) sent out a new release on the bust, which was conducted as part of several ongoing investigations into fentanyl dealing in the St. Cloud area. Working with the United States Postal Inspectors Office, agents intercepted a package containing about 2,300 fentanyl pills being shipped to an address on the 800 block of 7th St. S in Waite Park.

A search warrant was obtained for the address, and with the help of SWAT personnel agents entered the residence. Inside, task force members say, they found numerous adults and children along with more fentanyl pills. Two adults and one juvenile were taken into custody on active warrants.

Charges against those arrested are pending.

St. Cloud, like many communities, has been struggling with fentanyl, a powerful opioid linked to an increasing number of overdose deaths. CMVOTF has been particularly targeting pressed fentanyl pills that are commonly referred to as M-Box 30 pills, which have been linked to a number of overdoses and deaths in the St. Cloud metro area.

The City of St. Cloud experienced 19 overdose deaths in 2022.

