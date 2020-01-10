3 arrested in shooting on Maple Grove highway

The shooting happened in the area of southbound Highway 169 and 694 around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A shooting on a Maple Grove freeway temporarily shut down Highway 169 Thursday afternoon and led to the arrest of three juveniles.

Maple Grove police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of southbound Highway 169 and 694 around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to a news release, people inside two vehicles were shooting at each other.

Officers stopped one of the vehicles and three juveniles were arrested.

Police say there were no reports of anyone being hit by the gunfire.

Highway 169 was closed for a short time and then reopened.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 763-494-6191.