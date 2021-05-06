3 injured in Idaho middle school shooting; suspect captured

Police and ambulances responded to Rigby Middle School Thursday morning.

RIGBY, Idaho — A shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school has left three people injured and a suspect in custody.

Law enforcement told Idaho Falls television station KIFI-TV that two students and one adult had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspected shooter has been identified as a male student. His name and age have not been released.

Two other students and a custodian were wounded in the shooting, officials say. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the victims’ injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.

"Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter. We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School," Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin told KIFI. "What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students."

Students were being evacuated to a nearby high school.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little acknowledged the shooting in a Tweet Thursday morning.

"I am praying for the lives and safety of those involved in today's tragic events," Little wrote. "Thank you to our law enforcement agencies and school leaders for their efforts in responding to the incident. I am staying updated on the situation."

Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra also weighed in.

"My prayers are with those injured this morning at Rigby Middle School. I am grateful to our first responders and school staff who are working to deal with this terrible incident," she said. "I will do everything I can to support the district and the community moving forward."

"We send positive thoughts to the victims of this tragic incident and hope for their full and rapid recovery. Patience will need to be at a premium while school officials and law enforcement agencies investigate the situation," said Idaho Education Association President Layne McInelly. "The IEA and our local education associations are ready, willing, and able to provide whatever support is needed for the staff, students, and community impacted by today’s act of violence."

Rigby, a town of under 5,000 people, is located just north of Idaho Falls in eastern Idaho.

I am monitoring the heartbreaking events in Rigby today and my heart goes out to all of those involved in this tragedy. To the first responders and our heroic teachers and faculty who are keeping our children safe, thank you. https://t.co/CjZqWic5Ug — Cong. Mike Simpson (@CongMikeSimpson) May 6, 2021

I am praying for those affected by the horrific events in Rigby today. I am grateful for the service of law enforcement, first responders and teachers responding quickly to keep students safe. https://t.co/7PU8t4HoDB — Senator Mike Crapo (@MikeCrapo) May 6, 2021

