3 injured, including one in 'grave condition' in Minneapolis shooting

It happened just after 2 a.m. Police said no one is in custody as of Saturday morning.

Police said three people were injured in an overnight shooting in Minneapolis.

Police said patrol officers were flagged down by a group of people on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North at 2:06 a.m. Saturday. The group said a person in their car had been shot.

While an officer was calling for an ambulance and giving aid, police said they could hear more gunshots around the 300 block of West Broadway.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was found to be in "grave condition." As of 11 a.m., police said he is still alive.

Two other men showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds that weren't life threatening. Police said the other men were shot in the same location as the first victim.