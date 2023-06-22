3 injured in St. Paul shooting; police in standoff with suspect

Officials located three victims with gunshot wounds on the 200 block of West Superior Street. Police say they don't believe the injuries are life-threatening.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Negotiations are ongoing in St. Paul with a suspect who allegedly shot three people Wednesday night.

St. Paul Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 9:10 p.m. on the 200 block of West Superior Street. Officials located three victims with gunshot wounds — two men and one woman. Police say none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Officials say the suspect fled the scene and climbed onto a roof of a nearby building where SWAT Team personnel and negotiators are in communication with the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:





WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+