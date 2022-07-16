First Avenue shooting leaves 2 women and a man injured

Two women and a man were shot early Saturday morning on First Avenue in downtown Minneapolis, according to police.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 500 block of First Avenue North shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found out that two women with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were in a business.

Later on, according to Minneapolis police, officers found out that a third man who was also shot was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Police added that the man was in stable condition, based on their latest update.

Minneapolis police's forensics team processed the scene for evidence and officials added that investigators are trying to figure out what led to the shooting and what happened afterward.

Minneapolis police say there is no other public information available as of Saturday morning.

