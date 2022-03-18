3M exec charged with stalking in window peeping case

According to the criminal complaint, 48-year-old Robert Cesena, who is an executive at 3M, is charged with felony stalking.

HUDSON, Wis. — A 3M executive faces a felony stalking charge in an alleged window peeping case in Hudson, Wisconsin.

This case started when the victims opened their blinds and saw footprints in the snow by the ground-level windows. Then they put up a video camera that caught the man returning.

Surveillance video captured by the residents of a duplex in Hudson shows a man tiptoeing through the snow in the back yard to the ground floor bedroom window while a teen, her mother and a 24-year-old woman were sleeping inside. Then it shows the man peering right into the glass.

According to the criminal complaint, police believe that man is 48-year-old Robert Cesena, who is now charged with felony stalking.

Cesena is an executive at 3M. According to his Linked-In profile, he's the Global Key Account Vice President and has been with the company since 1997.

“Once you go through your home and lay in your bed, you want to feel safe being at your residence and that's why we want to get out there and take these calls seriously,” said Hudson Police Officer Andrew Traeger, who helped investigate the case.

Hudson Police responded when a neighbor saw a man outside the home who looked just like the person in the video, which was captured and circulated among neighbors the night before.

Police say they traced the vehicle leaving the scene to Cesena, and in the criminal complaint, write that "Robert looked exactly like the person in the surveillance camera footage, especially his hair line."

Cesena denied it was him, but police say his story conflicted with his wife's story about what they did that night.

According to police, several neighborhood witnesses helped them identify Cesena and his vehicle.

“There's a lot of players that gave valuable information that helped us make this arrest,” Officer Traeger said.

Footprints in the snow remain where police believe Cesena was peeping in the window.

“Not just once but multiple times,” Officer Traeger points out.

But the criminal complaint doesn't spell out a clear connection between him and the victims, and he did not not admit anything.

KARE 11 could not reach Cesena. 3M says they're aware of the situation and are gathering further information as quickly as possible in order to determine next steps.

As for the victims, KARE 11 touched base with them and learned they are clearly rattled and feel their sense of security compromised.

