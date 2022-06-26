4 people injured in shooting near Minneapolis' Stone Arch Bridge

Minneapolis police say four people were shot, including a man who was shot in the head and a 17-year-old girl, near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say four people were injured and hospitalized after a shooting happened near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis late Saturday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers from the University of Minnesota Police and Minneapolis Park Police responded to reports of shots fired at about 11:10 p.m. and arrived at a "chaotic scene."

Multiple fights broke out in the crowd, police say, but found that three people were shot. A 34-year-old man has a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to his head and a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman also had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say the fourth victim, a 17-year-old girl, arrived at North Memorial Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Based on initial evidence, officials said in a press release that a crowd of people and cars were near the intersection when the shots were fired. It's unknown if any of the victims knew each other.

Minneapolis police say no arrests have been made and that anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or anonymously online.

