46 arrested in connection to carjackings, robberies in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials made nearly 50 arrests over a three-day operation in late January in connection to numerous carjackings and robberies in Minneapolis.

According to a joint press release from the Minneapolis Police Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, 46 people were arrested, including 69 felony level charges, following a sting operation that began Jan. 26 and went through Jan. 28.

During the operation, which included officers from the MPD, deputies with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Violent Offender Task Force and air support from the Minnesota State Patrol, authorities found 15 firearms and 12 stolen vehicles, according to the release.

“Our objective is simple: to protect innocent people from becoming victims of extremely violent crime,” said Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson in the release. “This joint operation, like the one before it, was targeted and laser focused at getting the most serious criminals off our streets.”

Among the felony charges are probable cause carjackings, drugs and weapons violations, auto theft and fleeing the police, the release states.

A total of 46 people were arrested last week in a “targeted joint carjacking and robbery detail” by MPD, HCSO, and State Patrol. Minneapolis is among the many cities seeing an increase in carjackings. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/UGScnhffTu — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) February 2, 2021

“A few months ago, we ran a similar detail. We saw a reduction in these types of crimes. We promised our residents at that time that if necessary, we would run this public safety detail again. We continued to watch the data and listened to our residents. As you can see from these numbers, the need was there. The Minneapolis Police Department, and our law enforcement partners, continue to be committed to addressing violent crime that has impacted parts of this City,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.

According to Minneapolis records, the city had 405 carjackings in 2020, which is more than a 300% increase from the previous year.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged 10 people in late December for carjacking-related crimes after Minneapolis Police and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office spent time on a carjacking suppression detail.