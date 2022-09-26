49th person charged in Feeding Our Future fraud

After booking a flight to Istanbul, Turkey, Mohamed Muse Noor was arrested in connection with the massive fraud scheme.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on Sept. 23, 2022.

A 49th person has been charged in connection to the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud case on Monday, according to newly released court documents.

First reported by the Sahan Journal, Mohamed Muse Noor was arrested Sunday night after booking a flight to Istanbul, Turkey, and is accused of taking nearly $500,000 from the Federal Child Nutritional Program and sending most of it to his cousin, who is no longer in the United States, according to court documents.

Noor was the president of Xogmaal Media Group, which one Feeding Our Future employee pointed out didn't work with children nor were advocates, according to an internal email included in the court documents.

"They have no interest with children," the unnamed support staff member wrote. "These are the things we need to clean up."

Noor was president of Xogmaal Media Group. An interesting email included in the court docs shows a Feeding Our Future employee expressing concern to director Aimee Bock that Xogmaal has no connection with children. pic.twitter.com/eSL1K9yZ5W — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) September 26, 2022

However, the company continued to claim it fed children, first saying it served 1,000 meals to kids per day, which then increased to 1,500 meals.

"Bank records show that Zogmaal Media Group used little, if any, of this money to purchase food or provide meals," court documents claim. "Instead, bank records show that Xogmaal Media Group appears to have sent most of the money to shell companies owned by Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh, Noor's cousin and a former Feed Our Future employee."

According to the documents, federal authorities believe Eidleh is now living in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Noor's company took about $494,316 from the Federal Child Nutrition Program through Feeding Our Future, documents say.

In all, Noor is accused of taking nearly $500k in federal money and sent most of it to his cousin Eidleh, who again, is no longer in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/SA7FjGmCYU — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) September 26, 2022

For the list of the 48 other people charged in connection to the massive fraud scheme, click or tap here.

Watch more KARE 11 Investigates: