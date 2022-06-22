Fourth defendant sentenced in death of Minneapolis realtor Monique Baugh

Lyndon Wiggins, 37, has been sentenced in connection to the December 2019 death of Baugh, who was kidnapped before being executed on New Year's Eve.

MINNEAPOLIS — A fourth defendant has been sentenced in the December 2019 death of 28-year-old Minneapolis realtor Monique Baugh, who was shot and killed on New Year's Eve.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 37-year-old Lyndon Wiggins of Minneapolis was earlier convicted of aiding and abetting premediated first-degree murder, and carries a sentence of life without possibility of release.

Officials say Wiggins is also guilty of "aiding and abetting first-degree murder, aiding and abetting kidnapping, and aiding and abetting first-degree murder while committing kidnapping."

Wiggins joins several others convicted in Baugh's death, three of whom have also received life sentences — Elsa Segura, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis — and one, 40-year-old Shante Davis, whose trial doesn't begin until Oct. 24.

“To the family, friends and loved ones of the victims, I sincerely hope that Lyndon Wiggins’ sentencing provides some healing for you all, as you have endured unimaginable tragedy,” said Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

The attorney's office says Baugh's mother was present at the sentencing to speak on behalf of the pain felt by the entire family, including Baugh's two daughters.

Officials say Baugh was lured to a fake home showing, when she was kidnapped, tortured and eventually executed. Baugh's boyfriend was also shot, but survived, while staying in the couple's shared home with her two children.

Watch more local news: