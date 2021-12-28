5 cars stolen within 24 hours in Golden Valley

Three of the five cars stolen were left unattended, with the keys in the ignition and the car running, officials said.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — City officials say five cars were stolen within a 24-hour period in Golden Valley on Tuesday.

The City of Golden Valley said in a press release that five cars were stolen from homes and businesses in the city within 24 hours.

Three of the five cars stolen were left unattended, with the keys in the ignition and the car running, officials said. Leaving a car unattended as it warms up and the ice and snow melt off of it also leaves an opportunity for someone to steal it.

"Save yourself a major headache and do not leave your car running with the keys inside," the city recommended.

Golden Valley officials also urged people to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

