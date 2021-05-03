5 in custody after police chase on Highway 55

The chase began after police stopped a vehicle with a known shooting suspect inside.

MINNEAPOLIS — Five people are in custody after a vehicle led Minneapolis police on a pursuit on Monday.

The car was originally pulled over around 2 p.m. in north Minneapolis because a person in it was wanted in connection to at least one shooting, police said.

During the stop the car took off, and officers pursued it through multiple cities "due to the nature of the stop," according to Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) spokesman John Elder.

Elder said at the request of the MPD, a Crystal police officer trained in the "Pursuit Intervention Technique" stopped the car on Highway 55 near Peony Lane in Plymouth.

According to MPD, five people were then taken into custody and several guns were taken from the car. One of the guns was an assault rifle.