5 wounded, one fatally, in overnight Minneapolis violence

According to police, four people were shot and one stabbed in the city between 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say five people were wounded, one fatally Wednesday night in Minneapolis. These five victims are in addition to the two people shot, one of whom died, Wednesday afternoon in the city.

According to a press release from police, at a quarter to nine Wednesday night police received their first call about a shooting when they met a victim with a non-life threating gunshot wound at Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC). The victim, a man in his 30's, said he was arguing with people inside a business, and when he stepped outside he was shot. Police say the suspects fled the scene.

Less than an hour later police dispatchers received a 911 call reporting someone had been shot. Police arrived at the 1800 block Nicollet Avenue South and found a man in his late teens who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to HCMC in critical condition. An investigation is underway, but police said there was no other information available at this time.

Just before 10:15, police said officers reported to the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North for multiple calls for shots fired. One caller told police a woman had been shot and was being loaded into a car. Officers were told a short time later that a woman in her 20s had arrived at North Memorial Medical Center (NMMC) with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She told police she had just been standing in the area, and didn't know who had shot her.

The next call came into police nearly an hour-and-a-half later, just before 11:40 p.m. Officers said they went to the 300 block of 26th Avenue North for a report of a stabbing. The injured man told police said he was stabbed by someone he knew, and that person had fled before police arrived. The man was taken to NMMC with a non-life-threatening injury.

The final call of the night came into police just before 1:30 a.m. Officers went to the 3100 block of 19th Avenue South after a 911 caller told police a man was banging on the doors of houses in the neighborhood, saying he had been shot. The victim was taken to HCMC, and is in critical condition.

Police said they located the scene of the shooting a short distance away.