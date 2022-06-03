5 separate shootings in Minneapolis on Thursday leave 7 injured

Police say five men and two women were shot and no arrests had been made.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say five men and two women were shot and injured in separate shootings on Thursday.

No arrests had been made, according to a news release from police spokesperson Officer Garrett Parten.

The first shooting happened just after 1 p.m. when officers were initially called to the 800 block of 24th Avenue Northeast about a man with a gun in the area. Officers found cars and buildings shot up, as well as blood at the scene. Officers were told a man in his 20s arrived at Hennepin County Medical Center with apparent life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officers responded to the area of 27th St. East and Bloomington Ave. They found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say she was a victim of a drive-by shooting. She told the officer she did not see who shot her.

The third shooting happened just before 8 p.m. when officers responded to a report of gunshots near 4th St. N. and W. Broadway Avenue. Officers were told that a man with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds had arrived at North Memorial Medical Center.

The next shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m. when officers were called to the 3600 block of Penn Avenue N. and found two men in their 20s with apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

At 10:40 p.m., a man and woman both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds while standing at a bus stop. Police believe they were also victims of a drive-by shooting. Both were taken to the hospital.

No further information was released about the shooting victims' conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police say the public can leave tips at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.