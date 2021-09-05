$5,000 reward offered for information about Minneapolis church arson

The century-old Sacred Heart of Jesus Polish National Catholic Church was significantly damaged after it caught fire on April 19.

Editor's note: The video above first aired May 11, 2021.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an individual who is thought to have started a fire at a northeast Minneapolis church earlier this year.

The century-old Sacred Heart of Jesus Polish National Catholic Church was significantly damaged after it caught fire on April 19. An investigation in partnership with the Minneapolis Police and Fire Departments determined the fire was an act of arson.

“Surveillance footage shows an individual who was present in the area around the time when smoke started billowing from the church,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeff Reed. “We believe this person has valuable information related to this fire, and we’re looking to the public to help us identify the individual.”

After the fire ripped through the church, the small parish of fewer than 30 people began holding services across the street at their fellowship hall.

"It was devastating, really. We were shocked that something happened like this," Rev. John Kutek told KARE 11 in May. "This church is in ashes but from those ashes, that church will resurrect."