6 charged in drug busts totaling 34 pounds of fentanyl

Along with the fentanyl, prosecutors say the separate cases also involve 14 lbs. of methamphetamine, nearly 2 lbs. of cocaine and at least seven firearms.

Six individuals face criminal charges in Hennepin County after a number of separate drug cases in a handful of communities came to fruition in recent days.

The Hennepin County Attorney's office says in total, the cases involve more than 34 pounds (15,600 grams) of fentanyl, 14 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly two pounds of cocaine and at least seven firearms.

Agencies involved in the investigations include the Anoka-Hennepin Violent Crime Task Force, Dakota County Sheriff's Office, Fridley PD, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Violent Offender Task Force, Minneapolis PD, Minnesota BCA and MSP Airport Police.

“These cases are the result of incredible work by our law enforcement partners to seize these narcotics and arrest those trying to spread them throughout our communities,” said Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty. “We have a public health crisis in our neighborhoods because of the fentanyl flooding the streets. We will not rest in our efforts to bring to justice those who seek to destroy our communities with these deadly drugs.”

Charged in the case are:

Matthew Kenneth Rewald, 28, Minneapolis

Possession of 1,811 grams of fentanyl and two firearms

Pierre Lamont Flowers, 35, Eden Prairie

Possession of 3,612 grams of methamphetamine, 557 grams of cocaine, 1300 grams of fentanyl, 970 grams of marijuana and a short-barrel assault-style rifle

Dejuan White, 27, Minneapolis

Possession of 3,725 grams of fentanyl (much of which was a purple powder), 100 grams of heroin, 1,513 grams of methamphetamine, 196 grams of cocaine, $33k cash, and a firearm

Gregory Jerome Collins, 44, Minneapolis

Possession of 6 kilograms of fentanyl, 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 100 grams of heroin, three firearms, and more than $13,000 cash

Kortney Ann Roe, 43, Moline, Illinois

Possession of approximately 20,000 fentanyl pills (about 4.9 lbs)

Kevon Paul Fenner, 22, Saint Paul

Possession of approximately 8,000 fentanyl pills

Prosecutors say they are coordinating with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to determine the best venue to prosecute these cases.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office notes that drug overdoses (both fatal and nonfatal) have increased steadily across the county for several years, more than doubling since 2018. Specifically, opioids were involved in more than 82% of fatal Hennepin County overdoses according to the most recent data available from the Minnesota Department of Health.

