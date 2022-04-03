6 people injured in 4 separate shootings in Minneapolis

Officials have not said if any of the shootings were related.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police on Sunday were investigating multiple shootings overnight that left six people injured in four separate incidents.

Police say two people are in custody.

The first shooting was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday when a man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. About 30 minutes later, police responded to reports of gunfire and found a man who was seriously injured from gunshot wounds. His condition is not known.

The third incident involved a fight outside a business shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. Police found a man with non-life-threatening injuries, but his care was made more difficult by a large and unruly crowd. A suspect was arrested in that shooting.

The fourth shooting was reported at about 2:20 a.m. when officers discovered a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Another woman suspected in the shooting was arrested, police said.

While investigating that scene, police say two men with non-life-threatening injuries arrived at a hospital in private vehicles. Police did not specify how they were related to the shooting.

