St. Paul hit-and-run crash leaves 64-year-old man in critical condition

The investigation into the hit-and-run crash is still open and police say no arrests have been made.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A 64-year-old man is now in critical condition after he was struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run crash, police say.

According to the Saint Paul Police Department, the vehicle versus pedestrian crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Rice Street and Ivy Avenue in St. Paul.

Police say the SUV fled the scene before officers arrived, and when they did, the man was being treated by St. Paul Fire medics. The 64-year-old was found unconscious and taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital.

The man, who was identified as Roy Hill of Saint Paul in the police report, is now in critical condition, according to police.

The Saint Paul Police Department said anyone with information about the crash is urged to call 651-291-1111.

