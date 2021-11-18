Car stolen with 7-year-old inside, child found safe

Minneapolis police say the car's owner was delivering food when she stepped away from the running vehicle, and a man jumped in.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 7-year-old boy is safe after a man stole a vehicle he was riding in Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 4th Street SE just after 11:30 p.m. on reports that a vehicle had been stolen with a child inside. Squads responded to the scene and learned that a woman working as a delivery driver stepped away from her running vehicle, and a man in the vicinity jumped in and drove off.

Officers from the Minneapolis and U of M Police Departments and the state patrol responded and were able to use the driver's cell phone, which was left in the vehicle, to track the stolen car.

An AMBER Alert was prepared, but at approximately 12:20 a.m. Thursday a K-9 squad located the vehicle traveling near the intersection of 8th Avenue SE and 2nd Street SE. The car was stopped by officers and the 27-year-old suspect taken into custody without incident. He faces charges of kidnapping and auto theft.

The boy was found unharmed inside the vehicle, checked on the scene by medics and released to his mother.