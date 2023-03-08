78-year-old man found dead in Grand Marais

Responding deputies said the man suffered from multiple areas of trauma to the head, according to a release from sheriff's office.

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a 78-year-old man was found dead in Grand Marais.

Cook County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a possibly deceased person following an altercation at approximately 4:48 p.m. Wednesday evening.

After arriving at 1109 E. 5th St., the deputies found the man suffering from multiple areas of trauma to the head, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The man would ultimately die from his injuries.

The suspect in the case is a 28-year-old man who police believe knew the victim. The sheriff's office says the younger man reported the altercation to the sheriff's office.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Cook County Sheriff's Office after confirmation and the next of kin have been notified.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+