8-year-old killed by driver in Brooklyn Center hit-and-run

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — An 8-year-old was killed the night before New Year's Eve by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn Center, according to first responders.
There is no information about the child who was killed, but authorities say the driver was in a white 2017-2019 Nissan Rogue traveling southbound on Highway 252 near 66th street in Brooklyn Center.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on December 30.
More details about the deadly hit and run are expected around noon on Friday, according to police.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information comes in.
