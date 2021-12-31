8-year-old killed by driver in Brooklyn Center hit-and-run

Authorities say a white Nissan Rogue hit a pedestrian and left the scene, traveling south on highway 252

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — An 8-year-old was killed the night before New Year's Eve by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn Center, according to first responders.

There is no information about the child who was killed, but authorities say the driver was in a white 2017-2019 Nissan Rogue traveling southbound on Highway 252 near 66th street in Brooklyn Center.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on December 30.

More details about the deadly hit and run are expected around noon on Friday, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information comes in.