Accused 169 shooter Jamal Smith has phone privileges revoked

Prosecutors say Smith, accused of fatally shooting youth baseball coach Jay Boughton, was using jail phones in an attempt to manipulate or tamper with witnesses.

The man charged with first-degree murder in the highway shooting death of a youth baseball coach this summer has had his phone privileges revoked by a Hennepin County judge.

A ruling earlier this week went against Jamal Lindsey Smith, accused of firing a shot that killed Jay Boughton in July following a short traffic altercation on Highway 169 in Plymouth.

Smith was originally charged with second-degree murder on August 20, and then indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder charges October 14. From the time he first appeared in court Smith was ordered to have no contact, direct or indirect, with witnesses who may testify in his trial.

On October 22 prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Smith's phone privileges after learning about "problematic" calls he had made from both the Macon County Jail in Illinois and the Hennepin County jail. They alleged Smith had called various witnesses asking them to delete social media accounts, stop talking to investigators and to plead the fifth in court and invoke their right to not testify, among other things.

The state also said Smith called people to engage in violence against other individuals on his behalf while jailed in Macon County.

One witness was allegedly called by Smith 87 times.

Smith denied the allegations, and filed a memorandum opposing the state's motion.