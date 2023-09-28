Accused rapist has history of civil committments

Court records show that Ricardo Roberto Mahkwah Diaz, charged of violently sexually assaulting a woman in Eagan Sept. 23, was committed four separate times.

EAGAN, Minn. — Court records say a man accused in the violent sexual assault of an Eagan woman has a history of being civilly committed for mental illness.

A criminal complaint filed in Dakota County charges 25-year-old Ricardo Roberto Mahkwah Diaz with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the alleged attack, which occurred at a residence in Eagan Sept. 23.

An Eagan police officer was dispatched to a hospital on reports of a sexual assault that had taken place earlier that morning. The victim's head was caked in blood and she had multiple cuts and abrasions to her head and face.

The victim reportedly told the officer she couldn't sleep and was watching videos around 3:40 or 4 a.m. when the attacker, later identified as Diaz, came into her bedroom. She told Diaz to get out but he attacked her, striking her repeatedly on the head with a handgun. The woman told police that Diaz put all of his weight on her and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

Police say the woman told them she again asked Diaz to leave and he refused, so she just got up and drove herself to the hospital.

Officers responded to the victim's home and found Diaz still lying on the bed. They noted his hands were covered in blood, but he had no cuts or injuries that would explain that blood.

Diaz declined to give a statement at the police station, reportedly saying only that he "F***ed up."

A search of court documents shows Diaz was civilly committed in 2020, 2021 and 2022 for reasons of mental illness, and once for chemical dependency.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: