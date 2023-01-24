Police: Target burglar set fire inside store

Minneapolis police found a damaged door at Target Express and a suspect inside. He told them he set a garbage can on fire inside the store.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a burglary suspect confessed to starting a fire inside the Target Express on Lake Street after breaking in to the store early Tuesday morning.

Police spokesman Officer Garrett Parten says squads were dispatched to the store at 1300 West Lake Street around 3:40 a.m. after reports of a business burglary. Responding officers noticed a damaged door, went into the Target and found a suspect inside. While that man was being booked he reportedly told police he had started a fire inside a garbage can.

Parten says the fire activated a sprinkler inside the store.

Fire crews arrived about 5 minutes later, laid down water lines and extinguished what little remained of the fire and subsequent hot spots. The building sprinklers were then shut down.

At this point there are no reports on the extent of water damage caused by the incident.

Watch more local news: