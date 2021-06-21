Acting U.S. Attorney answers questions about task force that shot Winston Smith

The North Star Fugitive Task Force is in limbo, as three sheriff's departments have pulled deputies out until a body camera policy is implemented

MINNEAPOLIS — The two deputies that fired their guns on the top of an Uptown parking garage, killing Winston Smith, were part of the North Star Fugitive Task Force, which includes local sheriff's office deputies and federal Marshals and agents.

Many have wondered why this task force was asked to arrest Smith on his warrant.

"He had an active warrant. It was for a felon in possession charge out of Ramsey County, and that fit kind of the general criteria they look at for folks that may be appropriate targets for their work," said acting U.S. Attorney Anders Folk.

Folk said the task force evaluates requests on a case by case basis.

The BCA is investigating the shooting. They said Smith fired a gun at the deputies – while the woman in the car with him said she never saw a gun. Protesters especially dispute law enforcement's side because there is no body camera footage of the shooting.

When asked whether the task force should wear body cameras, Folk answered, "I think the department of justice policy announced June 7th that's going to require body worn cameras for federal agents is absolutely the right policy for the DOJ. And I think it's going to be a positive move to increase transparency and accountability for federal law enforcement so I think that's a really good thing."

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher pulled his deputies out of the task force after the shooting, at least until the new policy will be implemented. The Hennepin County Sheriff and Anoka County Sheriff followed suit – leaving the task force itself in limbo.

"The Marshals continue to do the work of the U.S. Marshals. And that includes arresting people for arrest warrants and other active warrants. But the task force, as it existed prior to June 3rd, doesn't look the same," Folk said.

Folk says if the shooting itself leads to more reforms, it will be up to the U.S. Marshal service to carry them out.