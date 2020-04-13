Albany teacher, coach charged with having sexual relationship with student

According to the criminal complaint, Daniel Fragodt, 31, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct from a relationship he had with a student.

ALBANY, Minn. — A former teacher and coach in the Albany Area School District has been charged with having a sexual relationship with a student at school and other locations for more than a year.

According to the criminal complaint, Daniel Fragodt, 31, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct from a relationship he had with a minor student from around Aug. 1, 2018 to around Aug. 21, 2019.

The complaint says the female victim said she and Fragodt had a sexual relationship at school, at a park-and-ride in St. Joseph and at other locations around Albany when she was 17 years old.

Police interviewed the victim on April 2, 2020 and she said she knew Fragodt as a math teacher and a coach for the cross country, basketball and track, but denied any sexual conduct by Fragodt.

On April 9, 2020, police obtained records from Fragodt's phone via an administrative subpoena and found the suspect had "extensive contact" with the victim dating back to September 2017, according to the complaint.

The phone records uncovered several hours of phone contact, along with extensive texting each month, the complaint says.

Police reached out to the victim's parents and the victim agreed to another interview on April 10, 2020. At that time she told police that she had a sexual relationship with the suspect, some of which took place when she was still 17 years old.