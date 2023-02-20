Man serving prison time for crash that killed teen now accused of sexually assaulting minors

Alejandro Saavedra, of Farmington, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct for the alleged sexual assaults of two teens months before the crash.

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. — Prosecutors say a man who is currently serving time in prison for a 2021 crash that caused the death of one teenager and seriously injured another, is now being accused of sexually assaulting two 13-year-olds months earlier.

The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged 22-year-old Alejandro Saavedra, of Farmington, with two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct on Feb. 16 for allegedly sexually assaulting two 13-year-old girls in the months before the crash that killed 16-year-old Sydney Kohner and seriously injured 15-year-old Carmen Braun.

If convicted, Saavedra faces a maximum of 60 years in prison.

In the criminal complaint, prosecutors claim authorities first learned of the alleged assaults after one of the girls' mothers reported her daughter had been sexually assaulted by a friend, who she identified as Saavedra, on Halloween of 2021.

The complaint says the teen later told investigators that Saavedra picked her up at her home around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2021, and brought her to his home in Farmington. According to court documents, when the girl arrived, Saavedra allegedly provided her with drugs. The complaint says the teen told authorities she had exchanged nude photos with Saavedra in the past, and in turn, he would give her drugs for free or discount.

The teen then told police that after she took the drugs provided by Saavedra, she "blacked out" and couldn't remember anything else from that night.

Following the Halloween encounter, court documents say the girl later asked Saavedra what had occurred that night. Saavedra allegedly told the girl that despite his multiple attempts, she declined his efforts to have sex, ultimately leading him to force himself on her.

According to the complaint, the same girl reported another incident on Nov. 27, in which she claimed she went back to Saavedra's home to use drugs and alleged another assault occurred. Prosecutors say the girl was able to provide several videos to investigators from the night of the incident.

Later in April of 2022, prosecutors say another underage girl came forward to police, claiming she was also sexually assaulted by Saavedra around the same time. The complaint says she told authorities about three encounters with Saavedra at his home in Farmington, where she stated they used drugs and later had sex. The girl said she informed Saavedra that she was 13 before the first alleged assault and he "seemed fine with it."

Court documents say search warrants for the teens' Snapchat accounts later yielded photos of at least one of the girls partially unclothed while Saavedra can be seen in the background.

While in custody at the Wright County Jail, Saavedra was questioned by investigators, who asked him if he was familiar with the teens. Court documents say he admitted to knowing the girls and had smoked marijuana with them, but first denied having engaged in a sexual relationship with either of them. When confronted with photo evidence of one of the alleged encounters, he allegedly told police he had a "crush" on her and agreed it was "two consenting people messing around." Prosecutors say Saavedra admitted to police that he knew both girls were in high school.

Saavedra, whose current expected release date is June 9, 2025, will remain in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

