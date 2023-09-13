The suspect who allegedly shot a police officer Wednesday is now in custody, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Algona is a short distance from the Minnesota border

ALGONA, Iowa — The suspect in an Algona shooting Wednesday night is now in custody, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

A police officer was allegedly shot near the 1100 block of South Minnesota Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. That's just north of the Kossuth County Fairgrounds.

Algona officials asked the public to stay indoors as they searched for the suspect.

Officials later identified the shooter as 43-year-old Kyle Lou Ricke of Algona and issued a Blue Alert, which involves "the death or serious injury of a peace officer in the line of duty". He was taken into custody shortly before midnight.

