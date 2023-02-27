Police: Drunk driver passes out in Arby's drive-thru

Chaska police are crediting a patron who noticed the man's condition, opened the driver's side door and was able to shift the SUV into park.

CHASKA, Minn. — Chaska police are giving a fast food patron a big pat on the back, for his role in keeping an alleged drunk driver from hurting others.

In a Facebook post police explained that squads were dispatched to Arby's on the 800 block of Yellow Brick Road around 1 p.m. after reports of an unresponsive man in the drive-thru. Arriving officers found the 43-year-old driver of an SUV passed out behind the wheel, and learned the man had fallen asleep after ordering his food.

Officers say it was fortunate that an observant patron noticed the man's condition, opened the driver's side door and shifted the SUV into park, preventing possible damage to property and injury to others.

The post says the driver was too drunk to perform the standardized field sobriety tests, so officers executed a search warrant to take a blood sample. During the process, the man reportedly admitted to drinking Boone’s Farm earlier in the day.

"Becoming extremely drunk and then driving to get curly fries is an incredibly selfish decision," Chaska police wrote. "Thankfully the man was not driving at higher speeds on the city streets or highways at the time he fell asleep."

Police say the man will be criminally charged in the incident.

