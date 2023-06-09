Alleged St. Olaf College mass shooting plotter no longer monitored by GPS or prohibited from having guns

Waylon Kurts’ family has now paid the higher bail amount to allow him freedom without court conditions pending trial.

NORTHFIELD, Minn — The former St. Olaf College student who police believe was planning a “mass casualty event” is no longer being monitored through GPS by Rice County, restricted from having firearms, or restricted from being in places guns are sold or used after his mother posted additional bail money.

Waylon Kurts was released from jail and allowed to return to his home state of Vermont with conditions in May after his mother, Union Institute & University professor Woden Teachout, posted $100,000.

Now – Kurts’ conditions that included a GPS ankle bracelet are no longer required after Teachout posted an additional $100,000 cash, reaching the total amount Judge Christine Long set for bail “without conditions.”

“Based on Minnesota law the defendant has a right to unconditional bail. Our office argued for what we believed was appropriate unconditional and conditional bail, and the judge set what she believed was appropriate,” said Rice County Attorney Brian Mortenson. “It’s not really something that we have much control over.”

Kurts’ high-profile family includes a grandmother who is a judge, a grandfather who is a constitutional law professor, and an aunt -- Zephyr Teachout -- who in 2014 ran for governor of New York against Andrew Cuomo.

Kurts is charged with terroristic threats and conspiracy to commit assault and threats of violence after a custodian found empty packages for high-capacity magazines and subsequent police searches found ammunition, extended magazines, tactical gear, hand-drawn maps and combat strategies, and more.

Derek Kruse, director of public safety at St. Olaf College, emailed families of students to inform them of the change to Kurts’ conditions and let them know the school’s no-trespass order is still in place.

“If he were to break any laws, or trespass on campus, Kurts would be returned to custody. We do not believe Kurts is in Minnesota nor would he have reason to return unless he is required to for future court appearances. His next hearing is scheduled for August,” Kruse wrote.

Kruse went on to inform families that next week, the school will begin working with an external consulting team, Security Risk Management Consultants, on a “comprehensive assessment of safety and security on campus.

Court documents have referred an unnamed "co-conspirator," but so far Kurts is the only one who has been charged. Northfield Police say they continue to investigate.

